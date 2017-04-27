Cape Girardeau County University Extension Council Annual Scholarship

CONTACT: Lesley Meier University of Missouri Extension Phone # 573-243-3581 Email: meierl@missouri.edu

University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Offers Scholarship

The University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Council is offering a scholarship for current college students. The application forms are now available by going online at http://extension.missouri.edu/capegirard... or by coming to the office and picking up a form at 684 West Jackson Trail, Jackson, MO.

Applicants must be a Cape Girardeau County resident or have graduated from an adjoining school district while living in Cape County or have a general education degree (GED). Students must have completed a minimum of sixty (60) hours of college level course work toward an undergraduate degree and enrolled in a four year degree program. The degrees must be in one of the following categories: agriculture, human developmental sciences, youth development or business. Students must have a minimum GPA of 2.5.

One cash scholarship of $250.00 will be paid directly to the recipient.

Applications are due on July 13, 2017. For questions, please call the Cape Girardeau County Extension office at 573-243-3581.

