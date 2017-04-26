Semoball Awards finalists announced for winter sports

Several outstanding area athletes were announced last week as finalists for the fourth annual Semoball Awards.

Coming June 8, semoball.com will host another top-notch awards show, complete with red carpet event and a special speaking appearance by St. Louis Cardinal favorite David Eckstein, the undersized shortstop who beat all the odds in becoming a World Series champion and MVP.

The winter finalists were announced on a radio broadcast recently, but a video version of the announcements and interviews with local athletes can be found on the Semoball Facebook page. All the finalists, including those from fall sports, can be found at semoball.com/awards.

The awards show is one of our favorite events of the year. Taking cues from the ESPY Awards and other famous awards shows, we enjoy putting on a show celebrating, in style, the best of our area athletes, including those who perform well academically. We also recognize coaches and fans with awards. With high-end videos, we truly hope to create an event that the athletes and their parents will not forget.

Tickets are still available and can be found at semoball.com/awards. You don't have to be a parent or know an athlete to attend. If you enjoy sports, and especially the St. Louis Cardinals and David Eckstein, this is definitely a show you'll not want to miss.

Congratulations to the recently nominated athletes, and all those who have been nominated so far. We've got spring athletes to watch yet plus finalists for other categories like coach of the year, sportsmanship, scholar athletes, comeback player of the year and more. Then we'll look forward to seeing you at the River Campus on July 8.