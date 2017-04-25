- Pilot House goes smoke-free (4/23/17)10
- Without city record, Marie Street residents on hook for thousands in sewer repairs (4/19/17)7
- Event includes the first public tour of 200-year-old Elmwood Manor (4/23/17)3
- BBB warns Jackson man's online business might not be legit (4/24/17)
- Few Southeast students face suspension, expulsion for sexual assaults, campus paper finds (4/25/17)4
- Man out on bond for alleged molestation of boys charged with abusing girl (4/18/17)
- Cape councilman Bob Fox to run for mayor (4/21/17)5
- Woman battered after smashing boyfriend's meth pipe against wall, police say (4/25/17)
- Deputy: Man kicked, broke uncle's ribs after yard-work dispute (4/19/17)
- Sikeston man charged in shooting death of Cape man (4/23/17)
Brice Jansen is Selected as a FTC Dean's List Award Finalist
Congratulations to Brice Jansen of the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, for her selection as a FIRST Tech Challenge Dean's List Award Finalist. The FTC Deans List Award is an award designed to recognize the leadership and dedication of FIRSTs most outstanding FIRST Tech Challenge students across North America. Brice was one of four students selected last month at the FTC Missouri State Championship in Rolla, MO to go on to compete for one of the 10 Dean's List Award positions that will be given out at the International FTC World Championship in St. Louis, MO later this week. This highly competitive award is a testament to the exceptional effort that Brice has put forth for her team and the ideals of the FIRST organization. The GearHeads would like to wish Brice luck as she goes on to compete for this prestigious award this week!