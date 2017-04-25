Brice Jansen is Selected as a FTC Dean's List Award Finalist

Congratulations to Brice Jansen of the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, for her selection as a FIRST Tech Challenge Dean's List Award Finalist. The FTC Deans List Award is an award designed to recognize the leadership and dedication of FIRSTs most outstanding FIRST Tech Challenge students across North America. Brice was one of four students selected last month at the FTC Missouri State Championship in Rolla, MO to go on to compete for one of the 10 Dean's List Award positions that will be given out at the International FTC World Championship in St. Louis, MO later this week. This highly competitive award is a testament to the exceptional effort that Brice has put forth for her team and the ideals of the FIRST organization. The GearHeads would like to wish Brice luck as she goes on to compete for this prestigious award this week!