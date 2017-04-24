Woman battered after smashing boyfriend's meth pipe against wall, police say

An Old Appleton man assaulted his girlfriend after she found a pipe and methamphetamine in his vehicle last week, police said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday charged Jacob M. Wipfler, 25, with second-degree domestic assault.

The victim told police she found a meth pipe and a baggie of meth in Wipfler's vehicle about 1 a.m. April 15, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff's deputy Joseph R. Berry.

The victim broke the meth pipe against a wall, angering Wipfler, who then "jumped out of bed and began punching [the victim] in the face with a closed fist," Berry wrote.

Wipfler continued hitting the victim, driving her outside the house, where he "slammed her into the concrete driveway, punched her in the face with a closed fist, resulting in a bruised, swollen eye, swollen upper and lower lips, an abrasion to her right shoulder and a sore head," according to the statement.

The victim told police she and Wipfler have two children together who live with them, Berry wrote.

During the assault, Wipfler choked the victim, bruising both sides of her neck, according to the statement.

When the victim escaped, fleeing to her nearby grandmother's house, Wipfler left the residence, according to the statement.

Wipfler was not in custody Monday afternoon at the Perryville Police Department or the Perry County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627