Dexter man killed in crash involving Stoddard County deputy

DEXTER, Mo. -- Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott.

At 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Stoddard County Deputy Derrick A. Durrall, 25, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was responding to an emergency call.

According to the Patrol's report, Durrall was driving north on Highway 25 with light and sirens activated when his vehicle struck a westbound motorized bicycle driven by David J. Griggs, 22, of Dexter that was crossing the highway.

Griggs was pronounced dead at Southeast Health of Stoddard County at 6:05 p.m. Saturday by Stoddard County Coroner Kenneth Pope.