- Compliance check results in underage citations at four Cape bars (7/19/17)1
- Former Sikeston DPS director denies knowing about allegations against detective (7/20/17)1
- 49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape (7/20/17)
- Lying police? Missing files, lost evidence: Newspaper investigation reveals glaring details in David Robinson case (7/16/17)3
- Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser Wednesday for ailing Cape officer (7/19/17)1
- Isle Casino to host wide-ranging career fair Wednesday (7/16/17)
- At least one Perryville cop disciplined for misconduct (7/20/17)1
- Sikeston detective's files about murder suspect missing from DPS (7/18/17)1
- More details emerge in Perryville police-misconduct case (7/21/17)
- Witnesses make claims of officer corruption in Box/Robinson case (7/17/17)1
Pilot House goes smoke-free
The Pilot House has gone nonsmoking.
The popular Cape Girardeau restaurant announced the policy change Friday on social media.
Jim Byrd, the owner, hes been thinking about it for a while and finally did it, server Ashley Svenkerud said Friday, to bring in more clientele and that sort of thing.
The change follows similar policy shifts at other Cape Girardeau dining staples, including Port Cape Girardeau and Sands Pancake House.
Svenkerud said the smoke-free policy was a popular topic of conversation Friday, and shed heard much more positive feedback than negative.
This also was reflected in the response to the social-media post, in which people appeared overwhelmingly to support the change.
Its for the best, and for every customer we do lose, well gain five, Svenkerud said. A lot of people dont want to bring their kids in [because of the smoke]. Its small and can get pretty smoky. This way, you wont be leaving smelling like an ashtray.
Svenkerud, who has worked at the restaurant for about 10 months, said the smoke didnt necessarily bother her before, but the policy change likely will make things a bit easier for employees such as her.
Ive been bartending my whole life, she said. But it will be nice when I leave here and not have to wash my clothes right away from the smell and all that.
Pertinent address:
3532 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.