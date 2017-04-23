Pilot House goes smoke-free

Laura Simon ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

The Pilot House has gone nonsmoking.

The popular Cape Girardeau restaurant announced the policy change Friday on social media.

Jim Byrd, the owner, hes been thinking about it for a while and finally did it, server Ashley Svenkerud said Friday, to bring in more clientele and that sort of thing.

The change follows similar policy shifts at other Cape Girardeau dining staples, including Port Cape Girardeau and Sands Pancake House.

Svenkerud said the smoke-free policy was a popular topic of conversation Friday, and shed heard much more positive feedback than negative.

This also was reflected in the response to the social-media post, in which people appeared overwhelmingly to support the change.

Its for the best, and for every customer we do lose, well gain five, Svenkerud said. A lot of people dont want to bring their kids in [because of the smoke]. Its small and can get pretty smoky. This way, you wont be leaving smelling like an ashtray.

Svenkerud, who has worked at the restaurant for about 10 months, said the smoke didnt necessarily bother her before, but the policy change likely will make things a bit easier for employees such as her.

Ive been bartending my whole life, she said. But it will be nice when I leave here and not have to wash my clothes right away from the smell and all that.

Pertinent address:

3532 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.