4x4 - 4/23/17
Aundrea Tillmon
Portageville, Missouri
What do you think is the most difficult job in the world?
Sewage work? Sewage work is nasty.
What is the worst super power?
Tunnel vision. I don't want to see people.
What advice would you give yourself as a child?
Don't be fast.
How long could you go without a phone?
Probably about two hours.
Donald Baker
Scott City
What do you think is the most difficult job in the world?
Truck driver.
What is the worst super power?
Making everybody happy.
What advice would you give yourself as a child?
Listen to your parents. Do your job, I guess.
How long could you go without a phone?
Well, I went for years, so I could probably go as long as I needed to. I really don't like phones.
James Turner
Tennessee
What do you think is the most difficult job in the world?
Roofing.
What is the worst super power?
Invisibility. I want to be seen.
What advice would you give yourself as a child?
Listen to parents more often.
How long could you go without a phone?
Not forever, but for a while. Two months.
Ladonna Johnson
Cape Girardeau
What do you think is the most difficult job in the world?
Each person being themselves.
What is the worst super power?
X-ray vision.
What advice would you give yourself as a child?
Always be yourself.
How long could you go without a phone?
Forever. I'm not a phone person at all.
