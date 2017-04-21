Smith: New health-care package could be unveiled soon

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith voiced frustration Thursday over failure of the House to pass a health-care bill, but he told a group of Cape Girardeau Rotarians a new health-care package could be unveiled soon.

Smith spoke at a meeting of about 40 members of the Cape West Rotary Club at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau.

After the meeting, the congressman said Congress is closer to passing a health-care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act than it is to addressing tax reform.

But Smith, R-Salem, Mo., said during the meeting any health-care bill that passes the House is sure to be changed in the Senate.

Republican lawmakers will have to pass a health-care bill on their own because Democrats in the House will oppose any effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, he said.

We are in continual negotiations in trying to figure out where we can get the necessary votes, said Smith, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The 8th District congressman said he believes price transparency in health care needs to be part of the overall legislative package.

Smith said he has heard from constituents in Southeast and Southern Missouri who want to know the cost of medical procedures up front.

He said consumers would benefit if medical providers had to post prices publicly.

I want to drive down the cost of health care, Smith said.

Smith said he believes a price-transparency provision would receive support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. But Smith said such a provision is not part of the original bill.

Smith told the audience President Donald Trump once asked him why Congress hasnt passed legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

This is a guy who wants results, Smith said of Trump.

The congressman said passing legislation can be a challenge because it requires getting the approval of hundreds of lawmakers in the House and Senate.

To have successful legislation, you need to make sure it is a complete bottoms-up approach, he said.

Lawmakers in the House also are working on legislation that would lead to comprehensive tax reform, Smith said.

Some Republicans have suggested passing a bill to cut the corporate income-tax rate first, but Smith said after the meeting he wants to see tax cuts for individuals included in any reform package. He said the latter would have a greater impact on his constituents than corporate tax cuts.

