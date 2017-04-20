- Sikeston singer moves on with 'The Voice' (10/16/17)
- Past Rowdy the Redhawk mascot's identity revealed (10/15/17)
- Police chief, council: Cape Girardeau faces growing gun violence (10/17/17)4
- Politics to profits: Brothers launch new investing concept on Wall Street (10/19/17)1
- Developer asks court to OK tax district board for improvements near Hobby Lobby (10/17/17)4
- Load shift kills Jackson trucker (10/17/17)1
- The last person to be laid to rest at Old Lorimier Cemetery: Mary Russell Fox (10/17/17)2
- Cape Christian School burglarized (10/18/17)
- Food Giant in Chaffee is robbed (10/17/17)
- Owner of dinosaur relics demands new board of directors, business plan at Bollinger County Museum (10/17/17)
Jackson sets E-Cycle event for June 3
Jackson will host an E-Cycle event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Sanitation Department building, 508 Sawyer Lane.
Jacksons solid-waste customers should dispose of their recyclable electronic items at this event because they will not be picked up at the curbside during Clean UpFix Up Week.
Examples of accepted items include lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied), electric or hand tools, large or small household appliances and electronic equipment.
Items not accepted include batteries, tires, radioactive materials, items containing mercury and any other hazardous-waste items.
No trash will be accepted.
Disposal fees:
* CRT TVs 26 inches or less, $30 each
* CRT TVs 27 inches or greater, $50 each
* LCD, LED and plasma flat-screen TVs of all sizes, $5 each
* CRT computer monitors, $5 each
* LCD computer monitors, free
* Items containing Freon, $10 each
All other accepted recyclable material can be turned in at no charge.
No complimentary on-site shredding services will be available.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333, Public Works at (573) 243-2300, Midwest Recycling at (636) 931-3930, visit www.jacksonmo.org or e-mail recycle@jacksonmo.org.
Pertinent address:
508 Sawyer Lane, Jackson, Mo.