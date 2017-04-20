Jackson sets E-Cycle event for June 3

Jackson will host an E-Cycle event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Sanitation Department building, 508 Sawyer Lane.

Jacksons solid-waste customers should dispose of their recyclable electronic items at this event because they will not be picked up at the curbside during Clean UpFix Up Week.

Examples of accepted items include lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied), electric or hand tools, large or small household appliances and electronic equipment.

Items not accepted include batteries, tires, radioactive materials, items containing mercury and any other hazardous-waste items.

No trash will be accepted.

Disposal fees:

* CRT TVs 26 inches or less, $30 each

* CRT TVs 27 inches or greater, $50 each

* LCD, LED and plasma flat-screen TVs of all sizes, $5 each

* CRT computer monitors, $5 each

* LCD computer monitors, free

* Items containing Freon, $10 each

All other accepted recyclable material can be turned in at no charge.

No complimentary on-site shredding services will be available.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333, Public Works at (573) 243-2300, Midwest Recycling at (636) 931-3930, visit www.jacksonmo.org or e-mail recycle@jacksonmo.org.

Pertinent address:

508 Sawyer Lane, Jackson, Mo.