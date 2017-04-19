Oran burglary suspect faces new counts of statutory rape

An Oran, Missouri, man is facing several charges, including statutory rape and burglary, after fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office on Friday charged James C. Griswell, 22, with first-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree property damage, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and child endangerment.

On Tuesday, two charges of second-degree statutory rape also were filed against Griswell.

Police stopped Griswell driving near Main Street in Oran after learning he had failed to register as a sex offender and had a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release issued by the Scott County Sheriffs Department.

Griswell fled the vehicle, hiding in the attic of a garage where he later was apprehended, according to the release.

Police recovered marijuana and a handgun with a defaced serial number in Griswells car, while a woman who had been riding with Griswell told police they had smoked marijuana while a small child rode with them, according to the release.

At the Scott County Jail, Griswell told police he had sex with a 15-year-old girl on two occasions, crimes in which police previously had identified him as a suspect, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County sheriffs detective Jessica Martin.

Griswells bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

Main Street, Oran, Mo.