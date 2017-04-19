- Sikeston singer moves on with 'The Voice' (10/16/17)
Oran burglary suspect faces new counts of statutory rape
An Oran, Missouri, man is facing several charges, including statutory rape and burglary, after fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday.
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office on Friday charged James C. Griswell, 22, with first-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree property damage, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and child endangerment.
On Tuesday, two charges of second-degree statutory rape also were filed against Griswell.
Police stopped Griswell driving near Main Street in Oran after learning he had failed to register as a sex offender and had a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release issued by the Scott County Sheriffs Department.
Griswell fled the vehicle, hiding in the attic of a garage where he later was apprehended, according to the release.
Police recovered marijuana and a handgun with a defaced serial number in Griswells car, while a woman who had been riding with Griswell told police they had smoked marijuana while a small child rode with them, according to the release.
At the Scott County Jail, Griswell told police he had sex with a 15-year-old girl on two occasions, crimes in which police previously had identified him as a suspect, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County sheriffs detective Jessica Martin.
Griswells bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.
Pertinent address:
Main Street, Oran, Mo.