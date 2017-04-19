Deputy: Man kicked, broke uncle's ribs after yard-work dispute

A man kicked and badly injured his elderly uncle Saturday after a disagreement over lawn work in Benton, Missouri, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office on Tuesday charged Lerome G. Segers, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, with first-degree assault on a special victim.

When the assault occurred, Segers and the victim had agreed to perform lawn services for Segers mother, who lived in Morley, Missouri, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County sheriffs deputy Ryan Mitchell.

While traveling from Morley to Benton to buy fertilizer, the two men began to argue about payment for the job, Mitchell wrote.

The victim told police when he and Segers returned to the home, Segers pulled him out of the vehicle, threw him on the ground and kicked him in the abdomen, according to the statement.

The victim later was admitted to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston to be treated for six broken ribs and bruising of the lungs, according to the statement.

Police found Segers at his home in Sikeston, where he declined to speak with officers after being arrested, Mitchell wrote.

Segers bond was set at $10,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

