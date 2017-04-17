Missouri Youth Catch the Wave of Leadership at Teen Conference

Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers discovered energy abounds when 366 people gather to help 11-13 year olds build leadership skills. "I had an absolute blast, said professional speaker Camille Yameen, who spoke at the MU Extension 4-H Teen Conference. Nothing is more inspiring for me than seeing youth excited about their own leadership potential. Attending the two-day Teen Conference March 25-26 were Lauren Crutsinger and Micheal Kieninger of Cape Giardeau County 4-H. These young delegates joined youth from 66 other counties to build leadership, gain new skills, and learn ways they can help their community.

Leadership skills are a solid foundation for success, even for careers that havent been invented yet, said Bradd Anderson, State 4-H Youth Development Specialist for MU Extension who coordinates the event. Teen Conference brings the thrill of independence in a safe, warm, and inclusive atmosphere, and theres a confidence that comes from that. The daytime schedule included festivities at the Columbia Expo Center and educational workshops on the MU campus, planned and led by the older teens of Missouris State 4-H Council. Workshops included making chew toys for homeless pets from discarded t-shirts, learning about the strengths of different personality types, and mastering new dance moves. Evening events included a dance, movie, and the opportunity to become soil sleuths through the 2017 National 4-H Ag Innovators Healthy Soils CSI project, sponsored by National 4-H Council and Monsanto. These sleuths studied soil composition, investigated the impact of tilling on the larger soil ecosystem and built scale model no-till planters to find solutions for keeping good soils from going bad.

Teen Conference is planned each year by the State 4-H Council, a group of 38 older teens who serve as ambassadors for the organization and play leadership roles throughout the event. 4-H offers young people a positive life trajectory that includes role models, citizenship, and lifelong learning, said Lesley Meier, 4-H Youth Specialist As Teen Conference delegates see these positive older teens in active leadership roles, they realize that they can be leaders too. Several adults noted enthusiasm for the youth-led component of Teen Conference. The students were energetic, eager to learn and loved participating in the program, said Yameen. With leaders like the ones in Missouri 4-H, the future is most definitely bright."