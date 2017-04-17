Parkinson's patients fight back with Rock Steady Boxing program

April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

This April, Rock Steady Boxing Perryville at Therapy Solutions in Perryville is joining millions in observing Parkinsons Awareness Month.

Parkinsons is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects the ability to walk, talk, balance and move. Rock Steady Boxing at Therapy Solutions gives those living with Parkinsons hope today by offering a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine proven to dramatically improve their quality of life.

Rock Steady Boxing at Therapy Solutions offers free private consultations to discuss the program and invites the media, potential participants, and interested family and friends to observe a session of Rock Steady Boxing with the goal of promoting awareness and education about Parkinsons during the annual observance.

According to the Parkinsons Disease Foundation, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease and more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed each year. Recent medical studies, including one at the Cleveland Clinic, focus on intense forced exercise and indicate that certain types of exercise can exert a neuroprotective influence and may actually slow the progression of this chronic, incurable disease. Rock Steady serves participants at all stages of Parkinsons  from the newly diagnosed to those who have been living with the disease for decades.

Parkinsons Awareness Month is an opportunity for us to raise awareness about the disease our fighters live with on a daily basis and to reflect on their courageous battle. Rock Steady Boxing is about more than just one class or one program. Our mission is to inspire and provide hope and better quality of life globally for those who are fighting back against Parkinsons disease, said Christy Fernow, physical therapist and certified Rock Steady Boxing coach at Therapy Solutions.

Rock Steady Boxing Affiliates are independently owned and operated. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing Perryville, please contact Christy Fernow at Therapy Solutions at 573-768-1986. For additional resources and to learn more about the international organization, please visit Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. at www.RockSteadyBoxing.org.

About Rock Steady Boxing Perryville at Therapy Solutions

The RSB program at Therapy Solutions was founded in October 2016. In its first few months the program has gained a reputation for its benefits and results in serving the Parkinsons population, drawing interest from Perry County, as well as neighboring communities. Certified Rock Steady Boxing coaches, Katie Yamnitz and Christy Fernow, are proud to offer the first RSB program in all of Southeast Missouri, and look forward to the opportunity to spread awareness about Parkinsons Disease, and the effectiveness of this program in slowing the progression of symptoms at all stages of the disease. Therapy Solutions is a full-service physical therapy facility celebrating its 10th year of serving the Perryville area. For more information about Therapy Solutions, visit us on Facebook or call 573-517-7900.

About Rock Steady Boxing, Inc.

Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a non-profit organization, was founded in Indianapolis in 2006 with six participants. The organization currently has over 17,000 participants and over 350 affiliate locations worldwide and continues to grow by appealing to men and women ranging in age from 35 to 90. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinsons disease. For additional information, please visit www.rocksteadyboxing.org. Follow Rock Steady Boxing @RockStdyBoxing and Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/rocksteadyboxing.