Births 4/16/17

Beal

Daughter to Darrin Edwin and Brittany Ann Beal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Name, Emerson Kay. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beal is the former Brittany Clark, daughter of Rocky and Barb Bender of Cape Girardeau and Michael Clark. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Beal is the son of Sue Beal of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Manac Trailers.

Borgfield

Son to Brandon Corey Borgfield and Anne Yavonne Branscum of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Name, Jarrett Bruce. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Branscum is the daughter of Shelba Branscum of Jackson and Walter and Anita Branscum of Jackson. She is an instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. Borgfield is the son of Terry and Betty Borgfield of Jackson. He is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Hospital.

Hammond

Daughter to Michael Stephen Hammond and Bridgitte Ann Mackey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:09 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Autumn Rain. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Mackey is the daughter of John Mackey and Kathy Mackey of Burfordville. She is a banquet server at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Mackey is the son of James Cavasher and Sandra Hammond-Cavasher of East Alton, Illinois. He is an operator at Rubbermaid.