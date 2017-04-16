Out of the past: April 16

1992

The city of Cape Girardeau this year will eliminate a dozen employee positions as part of an ongoing "reorganization" effort to save personnel costs; the latest series of personnel changes is expected to save about $250,000 in payroll expenses from the city's $10 million general fund.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday voted unanimously to hike tuition and keep the university's athletic budget intact; regents said they oppose a recommendation by the university's Budget Review Committee to cut $250,000 out of the intercollegiate athletic budget.

1967

James J. Hopen of Cape Girardeau, a New York Life Insurance agent, has been named one of the co-chairmen of the Diocesan Expansion Fund in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau; Hopen, a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, says the DEF is a cooperative program to raise funds for diocesan projects.

Sisters of Saint Francis Hospital observe Sister M. Borgia Kopp's golden jubilee of profession in the Order of Franciscan Sisters with a Mass in the hospital chapel; celebrant is Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker, head of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. Sister Borgia, 80, is active in her work at the hospital, where she is assigned to caring for the Sisters' department.

1942

Under the direction of contractor C.J. Reisenbichler, V.J. Clemens is having his building at 125-127 N. Main St. remodeled. One room in the building is occupied by the W.E. Walker insurance agency and the other is vacant, having formerly been occupied by a restaurant. The fronts of the building will be modernized and rebuilt in a design to conform with the adjoining buildings.

The Rev. H.C. Croslin, former pastor of Red Star Baptist Church and one of the founders of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation, dies at his home in Ziegler, Illinois; he had been in ill health for several months. Croslin moved with his family March 26 from Cape Girardeau to Ziegler, where he had been called as pastor of the Baptist church.

1917

The election to determine whether the people of Cape Girardeau County desire to bond themselves for a million dollars to build good roads is to be called off; a committee of Jackson citizens that had spearheaded the effort discusses the matter this morning and comes to the conclusion the proposition would be voted down overwhelmingly.

Maj. F.G. Jonah, chief engineer for the Frisco Railroad, has written he expects to be in Cape Girardeau tomorrow to present plans for the new passenger depot and terminals.

-- Sharon K. Sanders