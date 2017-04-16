Cape Girardeau police report 4/16/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Ronda A. Talley, 47, 2418 County Road 651, was arrested at Independence and Water streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for contempt of court.

* Jonathan D. Pierce, 39, 401 E. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

* William C. Shannon III, 36, homeless, was arrested on suspicion of assault and domestic assault.

* Reggie B. Mathews, 31, 107 S. Hanover St., was arrested at South Main and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 103 N. Kingshighway.

* Mark E. Brazel, 45, 1101 Good Hope St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Hanover streets on a warrant and on suspicion of resisting arrest.

* Melvin J. Steward Jr., 31, 1215 College St., was arrested at 1215 College St. on a warrant.

Summonses

* Bradley A. Elfrink, 46, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required.

* Betsy M. Markhart-Collier, 44, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 920 Broadway.

* Sandra D. Stiltner, 49, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Assaults

* Assault and domestic assault were reported.

* Domestic assault was reported.

Burglaries

* Burglary and theft of a furnace, hot water heater, plumbing and sink fixtures were reported.

* Burglary and theft of miscellaneous household items were reported by SOTO Property Solutions at 2805 Larkspur Court.

Thefts

* A backpack and its contents were reported stolen at 221 N. Ellis St.

* Medication was reported stolen at 524 N. Fountain St.

* Tampering with a motor vehicle and theft were reported at William and Albert streets.

* A cellphone was reported stolen at Bertling and North Sprigg streets.

* Electronics were reported stolen at Budget Inn, 1448 N. Kingshighway.

* A trailer was reported stolen at 1159 N. Kingshighway.

* A moped was reported stolen at 1808 Hutson Drive.

* Medication was reported stolen at 520 N. Fountain St.

Property damage

* The city of Cape Girardeau reported property damage at 835 West End Blvd.

* The city of Cape Girardeau reported property damage at 429 Cooper St.

* A window was reported broken at Dempsey's Drinkery, 127 N. Water St.

Miscellaneous

* Interference with child custody was reported.

* Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Dunklin Street.

* Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

* Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 3806 Valley View Lane.

* Interference with custody was reported.

* Request for service was reported.

* Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

* Forgery was reported.

* Request for service was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Ruth A. Stafford, 40, of Jackson was arrested on U.S. 62 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.

* Russell W. Mackins, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route K and Parkwood Lake Street on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

* Phillip P. Keller, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of four counts of second-degree statutory rape and four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

* Matthew E. Prince, 41, no address, was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a traffic offense, no seat belt.

* Travis D. Graham Sr., 31, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of marijuana.

* Amanda M. Grubbs, 33, no address, was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.