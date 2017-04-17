Farmers markets have started in the area

We all love to eat. Eating fresh, wholesome food is twice as nice. And locally grown food is the icing on the cake -- and the leaves on the lettuce. This is the season, and patrons of farmers markets that opened last week will have their choice of food from a multitude of vendors at the Cape Farmers Market in the West Park Mall parking lot in Cape Girardeau and the Bollinger County Farmers Market behind the Co-Op in Marble Hill.

No matter what kind of food people hope to buy, they should find it at these markets: Fruit, vegetables, local walnuts, eggs, barbecue and even salmon from Alaska are on-hand. Those with a sweet tooth will be glad to know that honey, doughnuts and other such treats are also for sale. Much more food is available from the 25 Cape and 10 Bollinger vendors.

The belly is not the only thing that will be satisfied by a stop at the farmers markets. If you love handmade soaps, for example, you're in luck. They've got that, too.

Barb Bailey of the Bollinger market said that she will be there selling her goat's-milk soap, and she also mentioned "rabbits, chickens [and] ducks" there. This must be what "something for everyone" looks like.

Marilyn Peters, the Cape market's marketing manager, helped start the market 30 years ago and has expectations of the market continuing to expand throughout the season. "We're just getting off to the start," Peters said. "In another month, we'll have all sorts of things."

Cape Farmers Market is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays until mid-November. The Bollinger County Farmers Market is open on Saturdays until the end of September.

Joining the two frontrunners will be several other markets in May. Downtown Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Market is one, along with others in Scott City, Jackson, and other neighboring towns.

Maybe you're interested in selling products. There may be a place for you also.

Be sure to support our own as they provide a plethora of products for us to enjoy.