Speak Out 4/16/17

More taxes

Why has the cigarette tax went up when the voters voted against it?

HUD housing

I can attest from first-hand experience that if you want to destroy the peace and quiet and neat appearance of a middle class neighborhood, simply have one of the houses in the neighborhood designated as a HUD house.

Obamacare falsehood

Repeal & Replace Comment: I don't recall President Trump pledging "If you like your insurance, you can keep it." Or "if you like your doctor, you can keep them." Were those lies or just talking points?

United Airlines

I hope they go broke. They were kicking off paying customers so their employees could fly. Paying customer always comes first. If they were going to let their employees fly free, then they shouldn't fill all seats. Leave some empty for any employees. After all, I am sure they didn't book till the last minute.