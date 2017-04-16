The story of Easter

Editor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial.

A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter morning, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Chapter 28):

In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. And, behold, there was a great earthquake, for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone from the door and sat upon it. His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow.

And for fear of him the keepers did shake and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, "Fear not ye, for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here, for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly and tell the disciples that he is risen from the dead and, behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him. Lo, I have told you."

And they departed quickly from the sepulchre with fear and great joy and did run to bring his disciples word.

And as they went to tell his disciples, behold, Jesus met them saying, "All hail." And they came and held him by the feet and worshipped him.

Then Jesus said unto them, "Be not afraid. Go tell my brethren that they go into Galilee, and there shall they see me."

Now when they were going, behold, some of the watch came into the city and shewed unto the chief priests all the things that were done. And when they were assembled with the elders and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto the soldiers, saying, "Say ye, his disciples came by night and stole him away while we slept. And if this come to the governor's ears, we will persuade him and secure you."

So they took the money and did as they were taught. And this saying is commonly reported among the Jews until this day.

Then the eleven disciples went away into Galilee, into a mountain where Jesus had appointed them. And when they saw him, they worshipped him. But some doubted.

And Jesus spake unto them, saying, "All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you. And, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world."

Amen.