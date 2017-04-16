Senior Center Menus 4-16-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus-fruit salad or sherbet.

Tuesday: Roast pork or cabbage roll, baked sweet potato, Prince Edward blend vegetables, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.

Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or chicken tetrazzini, seven-layered salad, Lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried or sloppy joe, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, mixed green, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit cocktail cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country veggies, hot roll and fruit crisp.

Tuesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or carrot cake.

Wednesday: Lasagna, glazed carrots, fruit salad, garlic roll and raisin bar.

Thursday: Fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or cherry bar.

Friday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, crackers and cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham, egg, cheese and veggies or open-faced beef sandwich, beets, whole-grain crackers and fruit cocktail or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or ham, spinach salad, glazed baby carrot, whole-grain roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.

Thursday: Ham or baked chicken, baked sweet potato, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain roll and sugar-free fruited gelatin.

Friday: Fish or cheeseburger, potato wedges, fried okra, whole-grain roll or cornbread and apple salad.