4x4 4/16/17

Salem, Illinois

Alex, Philips

Today is Easter. What's your favorite aspect of the holiday?

I just love going home and being with my family, really. And my mom makes a lot of good food.

April 20 is Look Alike Day. Do you have a celebrity doppleganger?

I have not found one, no.

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

Definitely an extrovert. I just like meeting new people and going out and doing things with other people.

What's the best thing you've ever eaten?

I really like sushi.

Kharysma Parham

Cape Girardeau

Today is Easter. What's your favorite aspect of the holiday?

There's candy and lots of stuff I do love.

April 20 is Look Alike Day. Do you have a celebrity doppleganger?

Kharysma. Just, Kharysma. All people can be themselves.

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

I like to go out and say hi.

What's the best thing you've ever eaten?

Fruit! My favorite fruit is watermelon and oranges.

Marty Fluegge

Jackson

Today is Easter. What's your favorite aspect of the holiday?

The warmness of weather.

April 20 is Look Alike Day. Do you have a celebrity doppleganger?

No.

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

I'm outgoing. I'm the goofball in the group.

What's the best thing you've ever eaten?

A 3-inch porterhouse steak.

Jon Schumer

Cape Girardeau

Today is Easter. What's your favorite aspect of the holiday?

Easter-egg hunting.

April 20 is Look Alike Day. Do you have a celebrity doppleganger?

Honestly, I don't think so.

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

Definitely an introvert. I don't know, I just like my me time.

What's the best thing you've ever eaten?

I was a huge fan of Chicago-style pizza with Buffalo sauce.