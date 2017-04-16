FYI - 4-16-17

Mayfield Cultural Center to host Easter brunch

The Mayfield Cultural Center, 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, Missouri, will host an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cost is $25 and will include meal, drink and dessert.

Restaurant Hop to be held on Tuesday

The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the Southeast Missouri State River Campus will hold its annual Restaurant Hop from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Signature items from 13 local restaurants will be featured, hosted by the Theatre and Dance Society to fund the annual Senior Showcase and summer Theatre and Dance Academy. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at (573) 651-2149 or on the night of the event at the door of all participating restaurants: Andy's Frozen Custard, Bistro Saffron, Chocolate Works, Cup 'n' Cork, Faithfully Fed, Jimmy John's, Marco's Pizza, Mississippi Mutts, My Daddy's Cheesecake, Pho8, Stevie's Steakburger, Primo Vino! and The Bar.

St. John's Lutheran to host music Saturday

St. John's Lutheran Church, 148 Little St. in Pocahontas, will host an afternoon of music Saturday. The Front Porch Players will provide dulcimer music at 1 p.m., and Tim Morgan will have a piano and organ concert at 3 p.m.

Small business workshop to be held Thursday

The University of Missouri Extension will host a business workshop titled "Join Us: Access to Capital" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Small Business Technology Development Center, 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson. Cost is $30 per person. To register, call (573) 243-3581.

Wiffleball tourney to help Boys and Girls Clubs

The fourth annual Cape Classic Wiffleball tournament to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri will be held Saturday at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Road in Cape Girardeau. There will be competitive and non-competitive divisions. Cost is $80 per team. For information, call (970) 903-2796 or visit www.WiffleWorld.com.

Raise the Woof set for Saturday

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will present the Raise the Woof dinner and comedy show Saturday at Lawless Harley Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The evening will include dinner at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information, call (573) 334-5837.

Fundraiser set for Jackson Party Animals

A fundraiser will be held for Jackson Party Animals/Shared Country Blessings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pavilion No. 4 in Jackson City Park. The event will include live country music will be featured from noon to 2 p.m., food, animals and a silent auction. The organization takes animals to hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages.

Milk Mustache Dash to be held April 29

The Jackson R-2 School District will host the Milk Mustache Dash, a 5K and 1-mile run/walk, on April 29 at the Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence St. in Jackson.

Registration will be held from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before the race, which begins at 8 a.m. Cost of advance registration, which must be completed by April 5, is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger. Cost includes a T-shirt (There is a $5 additional charge for extra-large sizes). All proceeds benefit the Jackson R-2 Backpack for Friday Program, which provides weekend meals to students in need. For more information, call (573) 243-9501.

Blessing of the Bikes to be held April 30

St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service April 30. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner on April 30. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

Boy Scouts seek vendors for rummage sale

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 are seeking vendors for a rummage sale May 7 at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Booth space for the indoor sale, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is limited. Booths can be rented for a $20 donation. For more information, contact Christine Frazier at (314) 413-8549.

FCC Behavioral Health to held 5K run/walk

FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.