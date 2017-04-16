Leimer -- Farrow

Scott and Kristina Leimer of Jackson and Gary and Stacey Hope of Pocahontas announce the engagement of their daughter, Katlyn Elizabeth Leimer, to Ridge Allan Farrow. He is the son of Darren and Kristy Farrow of Jackson and Bonnie Farrow of Jackson.

Katlyn received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a credit review specialist at U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau.

Ridge is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a maintenance technician at Cargill.

A June 17 wedding is planned in Jackson.