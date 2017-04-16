Begley -- Watts

Randy and Lisa Begley of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Nicole Begley, to Ryan Thomas Watts, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Ron and Linda Watts of Cape Girardeau.

Kristen is a 2016 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is currently attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry.

Ryan will graduate in May from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in industrial engineering.

A June 2 wedding is planned in Cape Girardeau.