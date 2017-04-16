2 shot; 1 dead, 1 in custody in Cape shooting

A person of interest remains in custody after a Cape Girardeau man was shot and killed early Friday, police said.

Cape Girardeau police on patrol were flagged down shortly after 2 a.m. by a person who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release issued Friday by public-information officer Rich McCall.

Officers learned another victim, later identified as Jeremy Guyton, 32, had been shot nearby in the area of Bloomfield Road and Christine Street, where they found him unresponsive, McCall wrote.

The Cape Girardeau County coroner pronounced Guyton dead at the scene, according to the release.

The person who notified police was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, McCall wrote.

Police still are investigating, McCall wrote, and the Major Case Squad was activated.

