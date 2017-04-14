Prayer 4-14-17

Most read stories
- Marble Hill man, woman accused of dealing large quantities of meth (4/11/17)6
- State approves new access to Hobby Lobby from William Street (4/10/17)9
- Probable-cause statement details charges against Mississippi County sheriff (4/7/17)2
- Cape to implement tougher payment policies, new utility-billing system (4/9/17)19
- Mississippi Co. sheriff arrested on 18 criminal offenses; still handling duties (4/6/17)9
- Benton woman rear-ended several times while being chased by Chicago man, police say (4/12/17)1
- Family tragedy spurs roadside cleanup effort near Jackson (4/11/17)
- Teen Challenge graduates tell their stories at annual banquet (4/9/17)
- Scott City mayor vetoes pay to former city employee, accuses him of lying (4/9/17)3
- Two area farmers markets open season this week (4/11/17)2