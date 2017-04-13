- Marble Hill man, woman accused of dealing large quantities of meth (4/11/17)6
Special Olympics a positive event for Cape Girardeau
If you've ever been to a Special Olympics event, you've seen the joy on athletes' faces as they get to let their competitive spirits fly.
Often confined to the sidelines as spectators, the Special Olympics give all the athletes the opportunity to participate in sport.
Last weekend, 330 athletes converged in Cape to participate in a regional event. Athletes aged 8 to 70 participated in events such as swimming, the shot put, sprints and other activities.
But it's not just about the athletes. If you've ever been to a Special Olympics event, you've also seen the joy on the volunteers' faces. It really is hard to tell who is having a better time: the athletes or the coaches and volunteers.
This is the 30th year for Cape Girardeau to host a Special Olympics event. Volunteers from throughout the community and university help put on the event.
The Cape Girardeau Parks Department is involved in the logistical planning.
We thank all of those who help make the event possible.
We love the Special Olympics motto: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."
Cape Girardeau should be proud of all the brave athletes and the volunteers who support them.