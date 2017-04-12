Vera Hecht celebrated 90th birthday

Vera Hecht of Jackson celebrated her 90th birthday on March 11 with a surprise party at her home. Her birthday was March 12. Those attending were her son, Jim Hecht of Fruitland, friends, Emma Feiste and Katherine Werner, both of Jackson, niece Pat Koeberl of Clarksville, Tennessee, nephews Ralph Koeberl, Bill and wife Nelda Koeberl, both of Frohna, Missouri, nephew Kenny Koeberl and wife, Carol from Perryville, Missouri, niece Rose Mary Busby from Cadet, Missouri and great nephew Mike Williams of Cadet. She said she was truly surprised and "it was the best day of my life."