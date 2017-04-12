Route K in Bollinger County reduced for pavement repairs

Route K in Bollinger County between Highway 72 and Route O will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day today and Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation