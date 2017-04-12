Summer reading programs receive a boost from grants

Two local libraries recently received grants for summer literacy programs.

Riverside Regional Library received a grant announced by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for $11,956 for an eight-week summer reading program.

Cape Girardeau's public library also received a state grant in the amount of $14,990. The grant will be used to conduct a nine-week program for children, teens and adults with an emphasis on building relationships and community partnerships, providing story times and educational programming, and "providing access to interactive learning, research, technology, and creative expressions," according to the Secretary of State's office.

These programs not only help young children hone reading skills, they also helps educate them. Through these programs, they can learn about technology (coding classes are offered), the environment and art.

There are prizes offered for reading books.

The practice helps students retain their reading levels throughout the summer so they are ready to hit the ground running when school starts. "One of the best ways to engage children and young people in their local library is through summer library programs," Ashcroft said in a news release. "The benefits of summer reading have been known for decades. Summer programs like the one at Riverside Regional Library help people of all ages, but for younger people in particular, summer programs combat learning loss, improve vocabulary and often lead to higher student achievement."

Keeping our youth engaged in literacy and connected to books and learning through the summer is a worthy endeavor.