VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary Monthly Meeting

The meeting Monday April 10th was called to order by President Sandy Prichard, Secretary Regina Ivie did the roll call of officers present and read the correspondence received. Senior Service award nominee was Glenetta Vogelsang, the Lt Gov Michael Parson of Missouri will award Winner in April in Jefferson City. Jerry Hampton explained the Avenue of Flags will have close to 600 flags and volunteers are needed, especially for taking down. Debbie Griffin explained about the Pie Sale going on this weekend, $1.00 per slice on friday night and then Saturday you can by whole pie or cake, all proceeds go to Honor Flight program, taking vets to Washington to see wall. Teresa Payne Chair of Veterans and Family Services has started on the Buddy Poppy Drive to be done the Friday and Saturday before Memorial Day. Retha Popp encouraged all to attend Memorial Day Services at Osage Center. Shiela Allen, youth activities chair, told about the Egg Hunt at the VFW Lakes and a great success. Motion was made by Judy Thrower to donate $300. to Veterans Home golf tournament, seconded by Phyllis Dodds, motion carried. Election of ensuing year: President Dale Humphries, Sr. vice Teresa Payne, Jr. vice Sharon Pryor, Treasurer LaDonna Hengst, Chaplain Judy Thrower, Conductress Erin Sinuard and Guard Courtney Fuller. Meeting adjourned according to ritual, next meeting May 9th 7pm