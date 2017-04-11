Semo Smashers 14U Captures Championship Title

Semo Smashers 14U traveling softball team took the championship title in the Swing into Spring Tournament in Arnold, Mo April 7-8. They went 6-0 and only allowing 7 runs throughout the tournament. With many highlights from each girl including several double plays,close plays at the plate, amazing diving and running catches in the outfield, a stellar infield and outstanding pitching. These girls showed fantastic (E.A.T.) Effort, Attitude and Teamwork. What a fun team to watch!

Pictured bellow back row: Coach Todd Conklin,Jordi James,Jabre Solomo,Tristan Foulk,Alli Gartman, Molly Martin and Coach Matt Schober Front Row:Maci McDaniel,Ainsely Watson,Miranda Carnell, Morgan Conklin and Anne Marie Simpson.

Not Pictured Coach Jason Watson