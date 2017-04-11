- Former Perryville principal charged with not reporting alleged rape; still on paid leave (4/5/17)5
- Mississippi Co. sheriff arrested on 18 criminal offenses; still handling duties (4/6/17)
- Marble Hill man, woman accused of dealing large quantities of meth (4/11/17)
- Probable-cause statement details charges against Mississippi County sheriff (4/7/17)
- Plan for redevelopment around Hobby Lobby delayed by traffic concerns (4/4/17)
- State approves new access to Hobby Lobby from William Street (4/10/17)
- Cape to implement tougher payment policies, new utility-billing system (4/9/17)
- Scott City mayor vetoes pay to former city employee, accuses him of lying (4/9/17)
- Teen Challenge graduates tell their stories at annual banquet (4/9/17)
- Area schools all pass bond issues; Cape school board member unseated (4/5/17)
Semo Smashers 14U Captures Championship Title
Semo Smashers 14U traveling softball team took the championship title in the Swing into Spring Tournament in Arnold, Mo April 7-8. They went 6-0 and only allowing 7 runs throughout the tournament. With many highlights from each girl including several double plays,close plays at the plate, amazing diving and running catches in the outfield, a stellar infield and outstanding pitching. These girls showed fantastic (E.A.T.) Effort, Attitude and Teamwork. What a fun team to watch!
Pictured bellow back row: Coach Todd Conklin,Jordi James,Jabre Solomo,Tristan Foulk,Alli Gartman, Molly Martin and Coach Matt Schober Front Row:Maci McDaniel,Ainsely Watson,Miranda Carnell, Morgan Conklin and Anne Marie Simpson.
Not Pictured Coach Jason Watson