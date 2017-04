Semo Smashers 14U Captures Championship Title

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Semo Smashers 14U traveling softball team took the championship title in the Swing into Spring Tournament in Arnold, Mo April 7-8. They went 6-0 and only allowing 7 runs throughout the tournament. With many highlights from each girl including several double plays,close plays at the plate, amazing diving and running catches in the outfield, a stellar infield and outstanding pitching. These girls showed fantastic (E.A.T.) Effort, Attitude and Teamwork. What a fun team to watch!

Pictured bellow back row: Coach Todd Conklin,Jordi James,Jabre Solomo,Tristan Foulk,Alli Gartman, Molly Martin and Coach Matt Schober Front Row:Maci McDaniel,Ainsely Watson,Miranda Carnell, Morgan Conklin and Anne Marie Simpson.

Not Pictured Coach Jason Watson