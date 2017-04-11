Cape Walmart provides Animal Rescue Wraps

Instead of throwing away sleeping bag samples when the store's selection changed, Cape Walmart decided to donate the miniature sleeping bags to a local Animal Rescue group called Mac's Mission also known as Mac the Pitbull. Kathy and Calvin Brennan of Mac's Mission noticed how the well insulated, zippered samples could double as a wrap for small puppies or animals to keep them warm during their transport to a new home. A total of fourteen "wraps" have been donated to the organization. Information about Mac's Mission may be found on Facebook under Mac the Pitbull. The Brennans welcome donations to provide rescue for abused or abandoned animals.