Cape Walmart provides Animal Rescue Wraps

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Valerie Wondrick, Sporting Goods associate at Cape Walmart, gives samples of sleeping bags to Calvin Brennan of Mac's Mission of Jackson to be used as insulated wraps for puppies or small animals during their transportation after a rescue. The fourteen samples normally are thrown away but Cape Walmart decided to grant the request of Kathy and Calvin Brennan to donate them to the organization which is also known by its Facebook name of "Mac the Pitbull."

Instead of throwing away sleeping bag samples when the store's selection changed, Cape Walmart decided to donate the miniature sleeping bags to a local Animal Rescue group called Mac's Mission also known as Mac the Pitbull. Kathy and Calvin Brennan of Mac's Mission noticed how the well insulated, zippered samples could double as a wrap for small puppies or animals to keep them warm during their transport to a new home. A total of fourteen "wraps" have been donated to the organization. Information about Mac's Mission may be found on Facebook under Mac the Pitbull. The Brennans welcome donations to provide rescue for abused or abandoned animals.

