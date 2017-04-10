Prom season is here; have fun, be safe

The school year is winding down, which means prom season is upon is. It's an occasion many students look forward to throughout their high school years -- to get all dolled and gussied up, celebrate the night with dates or friends and make memories that last a lifetime.

Young people and their families take this night seriously, and they should. In some ways, it's a coming-of-age event before which the family gathers and takes photographs of the handsome guy and the beautiful girl. Sometimes, mommas even shed a tear seeing their children looking like adults.

We love this. So we take photographs of our own and share them with all of you. As some proms have already occurred, we invite you to search the Southeast Missourian website for photo galleries of the big events. Look at the ambience, notice the smiles and admire the attire.

Speaking of attire, we extend a huge "thank you" to people who provide prom dresses to those in need. Everyone knows how much it means to those attending to have something to wear that makes them feel like the king or queen of the ball. These dress donations make it happen. SEMO Prom Mothers of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, for example, is one group that provides dresses. Their mission, as expressed on their Facebook page, is to provide "free prom dresses for students in Southeast Missouri who may not be able to afford the cost of a dress."

Finally, we want everyone to enjoy themselves -- and we want everyone to be safe in the process. So get dressed up, rent the car, hang out with friends and use wisdom that will keep you safe. This is not the time to be rebellious or drink alcohol or experiment with things you should not. It's the time to safely have a wonderful time. After all your years of school, the hard work, even the occasional unreasonable teacher, prom night is your night; you're the star attraction. Have fun, look good, and return home safely.