All tax, bond issues in area get voters' nod

Another local election has come and gone, and we tip our caps to all of those involved. Thanks to those who ran for office; thanks to those who helped organize campaigns for different issues; and thank you to all of those who bothered to show up and cast their votes, even when there were no state or national races on the ballot.

One trend struck a chord. Every single local tax issue passed, and most of them rather easily.

School bond or tax issues in Jackson, Chaffee, Perryville, Oran and Scott County Central all passed. A Fruitland fire tax to staff the district with full-time firefighters passed.

This is an interesting trend, given we live in a very conservative area that tends to not trust or approve of government operations on the state and national stage. However, voters tend to support local control.

We think the affirmative votes means there exists a high level of trust between our local government entities and the taxpayers. School district officials communicated their plans effectively. Voters have voiced that they were willing and ready to invest in their communities, particularly the schools, and keep students moving forward with updated infrastructure.

Get ready for construction to begin in communities all over the four-county area. Voters made their intentions very clear on Tuesday.