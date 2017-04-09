- Former Perryville principal charged with not reporting alleged rape; still on paid leave (4/5/17)5
- Mississippi Co. sheriff arrested on 18 criminal offenses; still handling duties (4/6/17)9
- Probable-cause statement details charges against Mississippi County sheriff (4/7/17)2
- Plan for redevelopment around Hobby Lobby delayed by traffic concerns (4/4/17)12
- Area schools all pass bond issues; Cape school board member unseated (4/5/17)7
- Traffic firm: Jackson's Main Street needs help, roundabouts may not be answer (4/6/17)7
- Scott City mayor addresses abuse of credit cards (4/4/17)6
- Scott City mayor vetoes pay to former city employee, accuses him of lying (4/9/17)3
- Bank jumps in on Cape roundabout sponsorship (4/6/17)28
- 'The Price is Right Live' to make stop in Cape Girardeau (4/7/17)
GT - 4x4 - 4/9/17
Justin Bailey
Cape Girardeau
April 9 is Name Yourself Day. What would you change your name to if you could?
I don't think I'd really change my name.
Humans have colonized Mars and you have a free chance to go. Do you take it?
Sure, just to see what else is out there.
Scrabble Day is April 13. What's your favorite board game?
It'd have to be, I guess, Monopoly.
If you could be a type of candy bar, which one would you be?
I like Caramello.
David Nettles
Cape Girardeau
April 9 is Name Yourself Day. What would you change your name to if you could?
I think I'd go with the name that I chose for my son, I like the name Roman.
Humans have colonized Mars and you have a free chance to go. Do you take it?
Absolutely. This place is tapped. I'd like to see something better, something different.
Scrabble Day is April 13. What's your favorite board game?
Chutes and Ladders, because there's a lot of ups and downs. You never know what you're gonna get.
If you could be a type of candy bar, which one would you be?
Zero bar. It's delicious.
Roxanna Price
Poplar Bluff, Missouri
April 9 is Name Yourself Day. What would you change your name to if you could?
Since my grandmother's name is Roxy, I'd take Roxy.
Humans have colonized Mars and you have a free chance to go. Do you take it?
No. I don't want to go to any other planets. I'm not interested, I don't know what's there, and I'm not that curious.
Scrabble Day is April 13. What's your favorite board game?
It's gotta be when I was a kid, Chutes and Ladders.
If you could be a type of candy bar, which one would you be?
Almond Joy, because the world needs more joy.
Christine Hickman
Marble Hill, Missouri
April 9 is Name Yourself Day. What would you change your name to if you could?
Chris.
Humans have colonized Mars and you have a free chance to go. Do you take it?
Yeah, I'd get off Earth. Explore a different place.
Scrabble Day is April 13. What's your favorite board game?
Monopoly. My kids hate me winning.
If you could be a type of candy bar, which one would you be?
Pay Day.
