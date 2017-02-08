Local schools celebrate statewide recognition

In the past couple of weeks, a handful of local elementary schools have had plenty to celebrate, and celebrate they did.

Alma Schrader Elementary School broke out the pom poms and loud cheering at a recent school assembly. The students learned at the assembly that the school had been named a Missouri State School of Character. The school narrowly missed being among about 10 elementary schools in the state to receive the recognition last year and was on the list of honorable mention. Schools are evaluated on their climate, culture and student outcomes during an application process.

"It's very exciting. Obviously they're excited," James Welker, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, told reporter Tyler Graef. "They've done an amazing job with this. It's especially neat for me because my grandson's here, too, somewhere out in there."

Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau and Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson were recipients of an Exemplary PLC School Award; there were 14 other Missouri schools to receive the award this year.

The award "recognizes schools for deep implementation of professional learning community practices and subsequent student achievement gains," according to moplc.org.

"We're not done yet," Amy Emmenderfer, principal intern at Clippard, told the students during a celebration assembly. "We're going to keep going.

Congratulations to all three schools on these exciting achievements; we're proud of everyone who helps make our schools positive learning environments and examples of striving to be the best.