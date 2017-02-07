City strategic plan public meetings

Our city staff and council will be soliciting citizen input during a series of public meetings as we seek to update our current strategic plan. A public meeting will be held in each of the six council wards during February and early March. I strongly encourage citizens to attend at least one of these meetings to give input and better understand the future direction of our city.

The current five objectives established by staff and council in 2012 through a citizen survey include:

* Enhance our regional position in economic development

* Improve safety and health of employees and community

* Keep fiscal discipline visible

* Improve neighborhoods

* Streamline citizen and business interaction

We are seeking comments and input related to these objectives. Do we need to change or add objectives? Are there new strategies that we can adopt to better enhance and accomplish these or any new objectives?

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting schedule is as follows:

There are several ways for citizens to provide input. You can attend any of these meetings even if not in your ward. You can also contact me or any council/staff member personally. You can provide input online at cityofcapegirardeau.org/councilplan.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of our great city.

Mayor Harry Rediger, Cape Girardeau