Number of area kids in foster care climbs

This will break your heart. The number of children in foster care in Missouri has climbed in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties in the last three years. Currently, 420 children are in foster care in the region, and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is not equipped to deal with the increase.

It's not just children separated from biological parents that is sad; the reason for separation is equally sad. Drug addiction is the culprit.

According to Hope Children's Home executive director Crissy Mayberry, "The children's division and groups such as Hope Children's Home have seen an influx of children because of a prevalence of drugs in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry County homes." She added, "Many children have been taken out of homes because of abuse or neglect, with some exposed to drugs such as methamphetamine."

As much as Hope Children's Home and the children's division desire to protect every child by placing each in a loving foster family until their biological family can care for them properly, it's just not possible -- practically or legally. There are limitations to how many children are allowed in a home. Said Mayberry, "All the foster families are filled to capacity," adding that "it's a crisis." Cape Girardeau County's crisis exceeds the other two counties. Of the 65 foster homes among the three, 49 of them are in Cape Girardeau County.

This means there is ample opportunity to be a blessing if your family can accommodate children. Your home and heart are needed, your love wanted. It's important, however, to go into it vigilantly. There are definitely challenges. In some instances, infants are born addicted to methamphetamine, older children have already been exposed to drugs and these situations often result in developmental delays. But like with all children, patience and a soft touch go a long way.

Keep in mind that while fostering is not easy, it definitely has its joys: taking a child bowling for the first time, helping him graduate from high school and developing an emotional connection, which sometimes leads to adoption, are just a few.

Intense training comes with being a foster parent, so don't think you'll dive in haphazardly. The preparation process is intense. Is it worth it? Just ask Chantelle Becking, who adopted three children she used to foster. Then ask Julie Tillman, who has been a foster parent for 25 years. And ask Mayberry, who is not just a children's home administrator, but also has been a foster parent. They have each experienced the ups and downs, and they each testify that it is worthwhile.

"Being a foster parent is difficult, definitely an emotional journey, but with proper support and resources, it's well worth it," Mayberry said.

Please consider being that parent.