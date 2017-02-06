Speak Out 2/6/17

Roundabout

My experience getting to work by 8 a.m. seems to indicate that the new Independence roundabout either needs tweaking, or there needs to be a lot of drivers' ed. Traffic backs up four to 10 deep on East Rodney while west-bound Independence traffic won't even slow down.

Birds

Instead of our mayor and council people wanting to put seven chickens in every yard, they need to do something about the million plus blackbirds that live on the west side of Cape.

Starbucks

Many others echoed the sentiment, including a number of conservative and pro-Trump accounts that said they were furious that Starbucks wasn't hiring veterans. In fact, Starbucks pledged four years ago to do exactly that. In 2013, the coffee giant announced a commitment to hire 10,000 veterans by the end of 2018 -- in essence, the same commitment that CEO Howard Schultz made on Sunday to refugees. The company says it has hired more than 8,000 veterans and military spouses since 2014.