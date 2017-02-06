Olympian Shawn Johnson speaks at SEMO tonight

Southeast Missouri State University's Speakers Series continues tonight. Gymnast Shawn Johnson will present "An Evening with Shawn Johnson" at 7:30 p.m. in the Show Me Center.

We expect her address to be as inspirational as her life story. She has enjoyed success on many levels and is a perfect selection to speak about the rewards of hard work. At the young age of 25, Johnson already has achieved more than many older adults have, so she can inspire them to reach for more. College students, closer to her age, will relate to the challenge of being young and striving to fulfill dreams -- realizing the endless possibilities before them. Johnson's appeal, therefore, crosses barriers and speaks to each of us right where we are.

Everyone loves a winner, and Johnson has experienced her share of victories. Her resume includes an Olympic gold medal, multiple silver medals and national and world championships, among other accomplishments. None of it came by accident. While other teenagers were sleeping late, playing video games, maybe daydreaming, Johnson was pushing herself to the max. She was training, representing her country overseas and writing a book.

In addition to being a gymnast and author, Johnson is a television celebrity of sorts, having won the eighth season of Dancing with the Stars and competing on Celebrity Apprentice.

A little something for everyone will be on tap, no doubt, so be sure to get your general admission tickets for $10 at www.showmecenter.biz or the Show Me Center Box Office. Tickets are free for Southeast faculty, staff and students, who may use a Redhawks ID to pick them up in the Center for Student Involvement, University Center Room 204 or the Show Me Center Box Office.