Thumbs up: Cape city opens strategic process to public

Officials representing Cape Girardeau city government announced recently they're beginning to look at big-picture ideas and revamping the city's strategic plan.

Part of the city council's role isn't just to vote on ordinances that come before them and pass budgets. Part of their role is to guide the city's workers into the direction that best represents and benefits the city they serve.

In order to do that, the city has to hear from its people. The city is looking to do just that.

Too often, governments of all makes and sizes tend to lean on a select few. Governing can be easier when decisions and paths are not held up to public scrutiny. But governing isn't supposed to be easy. It's supposed to be representative. And you can't represent your people if you don't listen to them.

And as this newspaper has been critical at times of local governments, including the city of Cape Girardeau, over a lack of transparency and public input, we feel it's appropriate to highlight this particular good example.

Cape Girardeau residents, according to reporting by Mark Bliss, will have an opportunity to attend public meetings in all six wards to help the city council and city staff help set priorities for the future.

Based on surveys and feedback in 2012, the city developed five objectives, which were to: enhance the city's regional position in economic development; improve safety and health of employees and the community; keep fiscal discipline visible; improve neighborhoods; and streamline resident and business interaction.

Each of the city council members will hold a meeting in their respective wards so that all areas of the city can make their voices heard. The meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

* Ward 1 meeting with Councilman Joe Uzoaru, Feb. 7, Show Me Center meeting room

* Ward 2 meeting with Councilwoman Shelly Moore, Feb. 9, Shawnee Community Center

* Ward 3 meeting with Councilman Victor Gunn, Feb. 16, Cape Girardeau Central Middle School cafeteria

* Ward 4 meeting with Councilman Robbie Guard, Feb. 21, Elks Lodge

* Ward 5 meeting with Councilman Bob Fox, March 7, Osage Centre

* Ward 6 meeting with Councilman Wayne Bowen, March 9, location to be determined

The public also will have an opportunity to voice comments online. The site can be accessed at cityofcapegirardeau.org/councilplan.

We appreciate that the city council is making public input and transparency a priority as it looks to adapt and evolve its strategic goals.

Now, it's the public's turn to take advantage of the offer. We encourage Cape residents to attend one of the meetings or reach out to your councilman.