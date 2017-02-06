This article is dope, I think

As a writer, Im always curious about the ongoing evolution of the English language. Some phrases and expressions have changed greatly over the years. Things that meant one thing when I was young mean something entirely different now.

In pursuit of this research, I consulted my best friend, Tony, who happens to be the parent of teenage daughters (poor guy!). Weve been friends so long were like an old married couple  Im old, and hes married. When I asked him about current popular expressions, he said, We are down for that, honky cat! I knew I was on the right track, since I have no idea what that means.

An excellent example of the ongoing literary lexicon is the word dope. When I was young, dope meant someone who was stupid. That was pretty much its only meaning at the time. I knew a lot of them.

Then, for a time when I was in my teens and 20s, dope meant illegal drugs, often marijuana. You could argue that this still meant stupid, but the basic meaning had changed.

Now, dope means something really cool (I think). Of course, that brings into play the word cool, which might mean fairly cold (i.e. cool), something really good (cool, man), or simply OK (thats cool).

Similarly, the word dude used to mean someone out of place on a horse (the dude ranch concept evolved from this interpretation). Then, for a while, a dude was someone who made more fuss about his appearance than was necessary. Now, a dude is basically just a regular guy (Yo, dude, bring the chip dip?).

The word hip has also undergone several changes in my lifetime. In the 60s, hip was being cool (really good definition). This begat the whole hippie movement, and so on. Then for a time, hip went into a sort of retirement, generally meaning the body part it has always been associated with. Now, hip is mostly talked about at the retirement home, as in, Ethel got herself a artificial hip.

Likewise, when I was young if you were bitching then you were complaining about something, possibly a female dog. Now, it means youre cool (sorry!).

The word square also has come full circle. Originally meaning a rectangle with even sides, later the connotation was that you were uncool (sorry again!). As far as I know, the word once again indicates an equal-sided rectangle. People everywhere wearing black socks and sandals are breathing a sigh of relief.

Having the vapors meant a serious illness long ago, although I was never sure just what illness it was. Now its become a verb (vaping), and doesnt mean a serious illness. At least not right off. The word sick, which used to mean virtually any illness, now means good or cool (last time, I promise!).

So we see that words and phrases evolve over time, and we must all attempt to keep up with the latest permutations. Can you dig it? No, please put that shovel down. Thanks, hip cool dude (so I lied)! We are all down for that, honky cat.