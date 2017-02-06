She said yes!

We often think the biggest moments in life are bold, exciting statements, like someone finally saying yes (he must have went to Jared!). Those are good moments, but this past year Ive found its all those little yeses that make the most difference.

For instance, last night I was just sitting down for the first time all day after work, cleaning, dishes  the usual mom entourage of activities  when my barely preteen daughter said, Mom, can we talk or play a game or something? After I got over the shock, I mentally changed from a magazine and massage to a hard-core game of CLUE. It was great!

In 2016, I made myself a promise  something more sincere to me than a resolution  to say yes to the everyday pleasures in life. I realized somewhere during the past 40 years that it wasnt the same sense of happiness or accomplishment just to cross another professional or household task off a list. Ive worked since I was 14 and I am damn good at making lists. I wanted more happy, and pleasure was right out in front of me if Id take the time and opportunity to actually do it. So to begin, I stopped passing up the florist aisle at Schnucks. Flowers on my table make me smile. Yes No. 1. I positioned my desk to overlook my patio so I could enjoy the sunshine and the hummingbirds, and now I often take my laptop outside where Mother Nature serenades my thought processes so much better than Sirius radio. Yes No. 2. I bought stationary and physically write notes to friends just to say hello, or I miss you. Everybody likes to get mail! And finding stationary I like has become a game  something I used to do as a kid and missed. Yes No. 3.

It was like wildfire. The more I said yes to simple pleasures, the more I was willing to say yes to bigger things  shirking Saturday housework and going on a road trip with my husband (yes, I know how sad that is); planning lunches with friends and making it happen around my work  45 minutes of laughter and talking is better than nothing! And most importantly of all, saying yes to my kids when they ask for my time to play. Since most of them are teenagers, I knew that was the kind of miracle I couldnt pass up! Now I listen to a lot of pop music, eat concession stand popcorn, read teenage romances and even play a video game (which I suck at, but thats not the point). The me of 2015 and past would have curled down on the couch with a book, washed another load of laundry or reorganized a hopelessly disorganized closet. Im so glad I got past that! The year 2016 was for little yeses  2017? I might even take that trip Ive been putting off!

Id love to hear your comments. Please write to me at wborenrn@gmail.com.