Area native John Selby navigates between ownership and retirement
John Selby sat with his wife, Vivian, and dog, Cooper, in their recently purchased 25-foot Winnebago at his shop at Signature Systems on South Kingshighway.
They talked about a trip last year to North Carolina where they visited the real-life Mayberry, a town called Mount Airy, the hometown of Andy Griffith. The excursion took them to the outer banks of North Carolina, where they visited Kitty Hawk, the site of the Wright brothers' first flight, then hopped along the barrier islands with the help of a ferry.
They're planning more trips in their new purchase, a monolithic item in an otherwise downsizing phase of life for the couple.
Selby sold Stereo One in 2016 to HD Media Systems, ending his 36-year ownership of a high-performance audio/video company that grew from five employees from its birth in Cape Girardeau in 1980 to 70 employees in five locations about 10 years ago.
"I'm spending a little more time with family now," Selby says. "Some of those choices we had to make are easier now. It's not as complicated."
The onetime salesman/account manager/marketer for the store, has traded 75-hour work weeks for flexible 30-hour weeks, allowing for road trips in the RV or visits to his lake house in Hillsboro, Missouri.
Like a lot of baby boomer business owners, the 66-year-old Selby has made the conscious decision to slow down and enter retirement, or semi-retirement.
"There were a lot of factors," Selby says. "I think age was one of them, trying to find the right time. But I would primarily say because I was getting older was probably the main motivation behind it."
As Selby and others have found, finding the right time is the tricky part.
Jennifer Hendrickson of Hendrickson Business Advisors has been helping clients buy and sell businesses since 2010, and she's seen the dilemma often facing owners wanting to exit their business to enjoy their golden years.
So when do you sell?
"You want to sell when the business is ready to sell and when the business is at the top of its game, not necessarily when you've hit the magic number for retirement and you're ready to exit and go do something different with your life, because the business may not be ready at that point," Hendrickson says. "When I counsel people, I tell them 'The likelihood of you being ready to retire at the exact time that business is ready to sell, where you're going to get top dollar, is not real likely.'"
She says it's better to sell early rather than late, and if it is ahead of schedule, there are alternatives to retirement, such as buying another business, consulting or working for someone else. She stresses preparation that allows an owner to exit on his or her own terms rather than allow outside factors to force one's hand.
Buyers are most concerned with the most recent three years of performance, looking for steady financials, and waiting until one is tired of the grind or for health concerns to become factors are among the variables that can put a business on the market in less than prime value, Hendrickson says.
"It's also a matter of positioning the business so it's attractive to a larger group of buyers, and those buyers feel confident that the business will continue or do better under their leadership," Hendrickson says.
Besides financials, the list of factors that make a business more attractive include established contracts with suppliers and clients, as well as non-compete contracts with employees to assure the business does not disintegrate.
A strong business with vitality and a bright future is attractive, but also hard to let go.
"You want to get out at the high point, but that's the point when your adrenaline is still rushing and you're having a good time," Selby says. "And that's a hard time to get out, but financially that's the best time to get out."
He's been both a buyer and seller, and is aware of the host of factors that can lead to market volatility. Some of his paydays have been more lucrative than others when he's parted with his retail locations.
"The part that is hard to predict is where the maximum return on investment is going to be," Selby says. "It could be age 62, or it could have been age 59 would have been the time to sell the business. The best time for me to sell the business probably would have been five years before I did, but you've got a lot of pulling and tugging that keep you in it."
One of the strong pulls for him was departing a market that he felt deserved a quality product and might be without otherwise.
After selling two businesses in Springfield, Missouri -- he still owns one building -- and single businesses in Joplin, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois, his final holding was in Cape Girardeau.
He downsized that operation at the end of 2014, eliminating the car audio division to focus on home entertainment. He renovated the building in 2015, cutting his store space in half and leasing the other half. He wrestled with the size of the revamped company, wanting it not to be too big that it would be hard to find a potential buyer but not so small that he was not relevant to vendors for preferred pricing that would keep his products in a competitive price range for customers.
"I worked it for about a year after that, and I said, 'This is about the right scale except that it's still requiring an enormous amount of time from me,' so that's when my wife and I decided it was time to kind of let this thing go," Selby says. "Because I knew the scale, and I didn't really want to work that hard. Some younger, faster, better-looking people would be the right combination, and it was."
He reached out to HD Media Systems owners Scott Starzinger and Drew Balsman, who he thought would be a good fit for his business. Balsman was a former employee, and there was a high trust factor among the parties. Selby composed his own contract as he did with his other business transactions, which occurred with parties he either already was familiar or had a working relationship.
"It was pretty involved and a lot of implications," Selby says. "We wanted to make sure nobody was surprised by something a year down the road. My idea of a contract is not so much to tie somebody down, but to make sure everybody arrives in the same place kind of the way they intended. So that's what's happened, so there hasn't been any ghosts in the closet or anything that has been weird or unpredictable at this point."
Part of the arrangement was for him to continue to run a service business, Signature Systems, inside the building he still owns.
"Yeah, we wanted a package that worked for Vivian and I, but also it was really important to keep the business going," Selby says. "If we were too heavy-handed it certainly would have compromised their ability to run the business, and we didn't want to do that. We wanted to give them every opportunity we could to be successful."
And for a man who says he could count the numbers of Saturdays he's had off on one hand over the past 30 years, it provided an opportunity to take extended excursions with his wife.
"We're doing those things," Selby says. "We can carve out a little chunk. When you own a business, the penalties for non-performance can be pretty severe. You're not here, you're not making decisions or involved with things. There's always that computation, 'What am I missing? What's going to happen?' Once you're retired, you can just get away and say, 'OK.'"
His get-away is a luxury ride, a 2017 Class C model complete with a flat-screen TV, microwave, refrigerator, table, bathroom and bed.
It has a sound system, too.
"Actually, it's crappy," Selby says with a smile. "It's No. 14 on my list [of things to do]."
He's still a busy man.
-
Local News 6/17/20All parties located safely after reported abduction in Cape Girardeau4All involved parties were located safely and released Tuesday morning after an abduction was reported at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said a father and daughter were playing at the park, and the father had to...
-
Cape city council hears public comments regarding race, Confederate monuments, crosswalks8For more than an hour Monday night, members of Cape Girardeau City Council heard input from residents and discussed issues of racial discrimination, local Confederate monuments and the crosswalks on Broadway. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder was...
-
Fewer vehicles good for Center Junction project3Work on the diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is running at or possibly slightly ahead of schedule, thanks, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thats because Missouris stay-at-home order...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves lowering electric rates for customersThe Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to adjust the rates the city charges its electric customers an average of 11.5% ... downward. The rate reduction, which will go into effect next month, was based on the recommendation of a...
-
Author Amanda Flinn holds online event to promote yoga with babies, new bookMidmorning on Monday, local author Amanda Flinn and Riverside Regional Library opened an online Zoom session to caregivers and children interested in Flinns new book, Yoga Baby, a board book about a mom and a baby practicing yoga together. Flinn...
-
Jackson boy golfer, heart transplant patient, wins gold1Middle schooler Jimmy Williams of Jackson won a gold medal Monday in a Gateway Junior Series PGA event at Bent Creek Golf Course, nearly six months to the day after a heart transplant operation. Williams, 11, shot a 42 over nine holes to finish...
-
Local police academy enrollment down, community policing lauded3At the end of the month, 13 people will graduate from the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy. As recently as 2018, 31 students finished the program. Nationally, were hurting for quality (police) applicants and have been...
-
Mobile food pantries slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 4 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri n 4 p.m. Tuesday, MRV Banks, 1505...
-
Seven new coronavirus cases reported in regionSeven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Monday. Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each reported two new cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County reported one new...
-
-
NTSB: Plane spiraled before fatal crash in Illinois fieldCARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- A small plane that crashed last month while heading from Missouri to Michigan, killing four men aboard, entered into a "right descending spiral" before it went down in a southwestern Illinois farm field, authorities said....
-
Coronavirus changes Fourth of July fireworks sales in areaAs fireworks displays may be canceled or postponed this year to encourage social distancing, more individuals may be planning smaller events over the Fourth of July weekend. Managers at Hoffman Family Fireworks and Boomland said COVID-19 has...
-
Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 72SIKESTON, Mo. Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others. Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne...
-
Photo Gallery 6/15/20Capaha Park Splash Pad opening ceremonyCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials, City Council members, city board members and members of the public composed an audience of more than 50 people at a ceremony to mark the opening of the Capaha Park Splash Pad on Monday, June 15, 2020,...
-
Photo Gallery 6/14/20Children's March for Black Lives MatterLocal children and young adults participate in a Children's March event organized by the St. James AME Church social justice ministry to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring justice for Madison Robinson a 15-year-old...
-
-
Cape County reports four new coronavirus cases5Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable. There are 56 reported in the city of...
-
Photographer captures pandemic images through PolaroidsPandemic Polaroids: Documenting COVID-19's impact using instant film In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County. Face masks are now commonplace...
-
Division of Youth Services focusing on practical skillsOfficer Jason Reed with the 32nd judicial circuit juvenile division, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, knows how important life skills are. Reed has been with the department 15 years, and has seen firsthand the difference between...
-
Mail-in voting surge expected in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County election officials are expecting a major surge in absentee ballots for the August and November elections now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the COVID-driven Missouri General Assembly bill easing restrictions on voting....
-
16 new coronavirus cases reported in region9Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday. The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The...
-
Southeast to implement new online sytem in 2021Southeast Missouri State University will adopt Canvas as its new learning management system starting in the spring, said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of Information Technology. Canvas, a product of Instructure, will replace the current...
-
Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled6Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer. "With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still...
-
Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meeting3Three candidates for office will speak at Thursday's meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm club. Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keopel, candidate...
-
-
Stidham appointed to state 911 panel1Mark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Airport Update Presentation n Safe House for Women Food Drive 5th Anniversary Proclamation...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/14/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 8 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Most read 6/12/20Cape County testing results reveal more COVID positives among younger peopleCape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the countys emergency management agency director. Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said. We are seeing...
-
-
Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident3An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash...
-
Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent women2Unfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
The bitter irony of revolutions2The ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian...
-
Most read 6/10/20Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter7Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau. I thought Wow, we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau)...
-
Most read 6/10/20Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant Street2Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
-
Most read 6/9/20My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests29The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...