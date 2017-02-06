Easy does it: Repurposing made simple

Type "repurposing" into your search bar and you'll get results for every skill level, every time investment and every imaginable object. It can seem like too much, but these simple repurposes are a good place to start:

* No-sew coasters

Simply cut back pockets out of old blue jeans for a fun, easy project. Coasters can be all alike or mix and match. Instructions can be found at hometalk.com/26399592/casual-and-cute-blue-jean-coasters.

* Vintage magnets

Have mismatched costume jewelry? Pry the earring loose from the decorative front and glue it to a magnetic disc. Voila! Instant kitschy fun. Instructions can be found at girlinthegarage.net/2016/06/vintage-earring-magnets/.

* Fuzzy socks

Use mismatched or worn-out fuzzy socks to cover your floor sweeper. More information can be found at anenglishaccent.blogspot.com/2011/04/swift-dust-socks.html.

* Book page art

Use your inkjet or laserjet printer to print images directly onto book pages. Frame them for instant wall art. Instructions can be found at christinaelyse.com/journal/diy-book-page-art-how-to-print-on-book-pages.

* Refresh figurines

Dated figurines get new life when you spray paint them a solid color. Outdoors or in a well-ventilated area, protect your space with dropcloths or scrap paper and apply an even coat of paint on all sides. Instructions can be found at athomewiththebarkers.com/quick-tip-friday-refresh-dated-pieces-with-spray-paint/.

* Rake head wine glass rack

Take an old metal rake head, detach it from the wooden handle, clean it up and hang it on the wall. Hang your wine glasses from it for a fun display for kitchen or bar. Instructions can be found at countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g790/creative-crafts-hand-rake-0509/.

Remember to take basic safety precautions when buying materials secondhand. Prewash fabric and make sure any surface that comes into contact with food is foodsafe. Oh, and have fun!