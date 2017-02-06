Ralph Hayes personal experience highlights significance of Heart Health Month

Ralph Hayes was not entirely surprised when he had to undergo heart bypass surgery in October.

Both his parents had undergone bypasses, and he had a stent inserted in 2007.

The surprise came because he was feeling well when a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center, his workplace, familiar with his heart history advised him to take a stress test he had missed six months earlier.

"Four or five days before I had the stress test I was out there mowing the grass with a self-propelled mower, and then here a week later I'm having triple-bypass surgery," Hayes says.

Needless to say, Hayes didn't fare well on his test.

The 57-year-old sterilization processing technician had surgery to remove the blockage on Oct. 18, six days after the test.

Awareness of the condition arose while he participated in the voluntary Healthy Rewards program the medical facility makes available to employees, who can benefit with reduced health insurance costs and, in cases like Hayes', a new lease on life.

The program includes an annual physical and follow-ups, where Hayes received the recommendation after having blood work done, which includes screening of cholesterol levels, both high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL).

HDL, which helps remove cholesterol from arteries, is good, while LDL, the main source of cholesterol buildup and blockage in the arteries, is bad.

"Obviously with the heart condition, cholesterol is something I struggle with, and blood pressure," Hayes says.

Laura Simon Order this photo

Hayes says he had stopped taking his cholesterol medication, a statins drug, due to muscle cramps while sleeping. Statins, a class of drugs that reduces production of cholesterol by the liver, sometimes have side effects, including muscle weakness and muscle pain. Since the surgery, he has resumed medication, opting for a different statins drug that he hopes will be more agreeable.

"You got to weigh the good with the bad," Hayes says about taking the medication. "The good is it can go a long way to keep you from having triple bypass."

Hayes, who has raised four children with wife, Joyce, in the Jackson area, says he has participated in the Healthy Rewards program since he started working at Saint Francis.

"If I hadn't been working there at the hospital, if I had a job somewhere else, I would have put off getting that checked," Hayes says.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Music has always been a big part of his life, having played guitar since the age of 15. He's back singing and playing guitar at Lakeside Worship Center, and he recently put his talents on display at the Pickin' Music Night at the Cape County History Center in Jackson.

Hayes says he's working on improving his diet and plans to start a workout program this month at Fitness Plus as part of his cardiac rehabilitation program.

Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health Month, designated by the American Heart Association to promote awareness and raise funds to combat heart disease, the top cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

"It's really a month to help commit to a healthy lifestyle and making small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health," says Leah Bahr, the American Heart Association corporate event director for Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

Heart Health Month, first designated by President Lyndon B. Johson in 1964, will be recognized by health facilities and organizations throughout February and into March, where SoutheastHEALTH will be the signature sponsor for the annual Heart Walk at the Southeast Missouri State University Recreational Center.

Keith Boeller, CEO of Chateau Girardeau, is this year's chairman for the Heart Walk that will take place March 4. He has a goal of raising $75,000.

His tasks include organizing an executive leadership team to help promote the walk and put teams together for the event.

Boeller had a stent put in to alleviate blockage in his early 40s, and his 5-year-old grandson, Carter Cissell, had heart problems as an infant.

"I've got a lot of family history with heart disease, and ultimately had a grandson who was a month old and had some cardiac issues and spent some time at the ICU here and at Children's [Hospital in St. Louis]," Boeller says. "That gets real personal when you're looking at a one-month-old baby, but he's a happy boy now."

Bahr says about 500 people participated in last year's walk that raised $65,000. The money is used for research, advocacy and education.

"It used to be at the Osage Centre, and last year we had it moved to SEMO because we have so many new community members and companies to be a part of it," Bahr says. "It's really, really grown in the area and just keeps getting bigger."

The heart beat

* Saint Francis Medical Center will offer free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose from 7 to 10 a.m. every Wednesday during the month of February. Appointment and fasting is required. The service, usually available on the first and third Wednesday of each month, is available to senior citizens in Cape Girardeau County free throughout the year. Register by calling (573) 331-3996.

* Feb. 24: There will be a wine and chocolate pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds will benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation HeartStrong Fund, which provides low-income congestive heart failure patients with scales and pedometers. Tickets are $40 in advance from SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. To purchase tickets, contact Whitney Quick at (573) 519-4923.

* March 4: The American Heart Association Heart Walk will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Southeast Missouri State University Recreation Center, 750 New Madrid St. in Cape Girardeau. The event celebrates and honors survivors of heart attack, heart surgery, stroke and all other cardiovascular diseases. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 2-mile walk at 10 a.m. To register, visit www.capeheartwalk.org.

* March 9: A heart lecture will begin at 6 p.m. at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. During dinner, expert physicians will discuss important diagnostic tests and procedures one may need. Topics include open heart surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, angioplasty and stenting, stress testing, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology. The event is presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System free of charge. For more information on the event and to register, call (573) 331-3996.

* March 25: Chateau Girardeau will host a trivia night at Deerfield Lodge benefiting the American Heart Association. For more information, call (573) 651-8189.