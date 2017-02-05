4x4 - 2/5/17

St. Louis

Damaris Martel

Feb. 11 is National Inventors Day. What is your favorite invention of all time?

The microwave so I can make those little pizza bagels.

What are your thoughts on 2017 now that the first month has passed?

It's been a good year so far. Better than 2016.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Teleportation, so then really long car rides aren't that long.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a child psychologist. I like to help people and I like kids.

Jeremaya Unterreiner

Perryville

Feb. 11 is National Inventors Day. What is your favorite invention of all time?

Culture and music.

What are your thoughts on 2017 now that the first month has passed?

It's gonna be a good year.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Clairvoyance and time travel so that I could meet Leonardo DaVinci and understand him.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An artist, because I like to draw and I didn't mind my solitude.

John Guzman

St. Louis

Feb. 11 is National Inventors Day. What is your favorite invention of all time?

Cellphones. It's the easiest way to get ahold of people now! Imagine having to use smoke signals to have a long conversation.

What are your thoughts on 2017 now that the first month has passed?

We've got so much new change with presidents changing and new laws. People are scared, people are happy, people are mad. It's just change, so it's good.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

I'd probably say telekinesis.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Astrologer.

Emily Doster

Springfield, Illinois

Feb. 11 is National Inventors Day. What is your favorite invention of all time?

The soft-serve ice cream machine, because ice cream is amazing.

What are your thoughts on 2017 now that the first month has passed?

It's better than 2016. It's been OK so far.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

I'd want to freeze time so I could just walk around and do cool stuff.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a mermaid doctor. I'd be a doctor by day and a mermaid by night. I'd help people during the day and then jump into the ocean.