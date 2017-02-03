Southeast athletics inducts 15th HOF class

The Southeast Missouri State University athletic department will induct its 2016 Hall of Fame class in a ceremony tonight at the Show Me Center.

The group consists of four former athletes, active supporters of the program and the all-time winningest basketball coach.

Lea Nenninger (nee Beckemeyer), Heather Jenkins, Jim Klocke, Eddie Moss, Dr. John and Judy Holcomb, and Ron Shumate make up the 15th Hall of Fame class.

Shumate compiled a record of 306-171 as the head basketball coach from 1981-1997. He led Southeast to seven MIAA Championships, five NCAA Division II Regional Tournament titles and two NCAA Division II National Championship game appearances. He helped Southeast transition to the Division II level in 1991-92. His 1989-90 team was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Nenninger was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball player during her career from 1998-2000. She was an AVCA All-Region selection as a senior and led her team to an OVC tournament title and the second round of the NCAA tournament. She finished sixth in Southeast history in kills and seventh in attack attempts.

Jenkins, a native of Cape Girardeau, was a thrower on the track and field team from 2002-06. She won the OVC shot put and discus titles in both indoor and outdoor competitions throughout her career, finished 15th at the NCAA Championships as a freshman and qualified for the NCAA Championships in shot, discus and hammer later in her career.

Klocke was an All-OVC baseball player each season of his career, which spanned from 2007-2010, and left the program as its all-time leader in career RBIs (190) and is the top five in a number of other offensive categories. He was Freshman of the Year in 2007. He earned three All-American nods en route to being named the OVC Male Athlete of the Year in 2009-10. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 46th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Moss, a Poplar Bluff graduate who was recently inducted into the Missouri High School Hall of Fame, played football at Southeast from 1970-71 and led the team in rushing both seasons. He was All-MIAA Conference in 1971 and drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 13th round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals football team from 1973-76 and helped the franchise to two NFC East Division championships. His career ended after two years with the Washington Redskins in 1978.

The Holcombs will be inducted as Friends of the Redhawks and are active supporters of the athletic department. John Holcomb, who passed away in March 2016, played on the Southeast basketball team as a freshman before serving in the U.S. Navy, served as a team physician for more than 30 years, was a member of the Booster Board and Redhawks Club Board and a longtime season ticket holder. John and Judy made several donations to the athletic department, including for projects at Houck Stadium and the Top 20 Club. They also established the John Holcomb Endowed Baseball Scholarship in 2012 and in recent years donated for the renovation of Southeasts weight room, which is named the Holcomb Success Center.

Congratulations to the inductees.