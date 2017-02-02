IMPACT 100 Reaching Perryville MO

Impact 100-Perry County is a new organization, recently formed in Perry County MO, based on an idea of Wendy Steele, a Cincinnati Ohio woman, who is the founder of Impact 100, Women together, Changing lives.

Impact 100 was designed to remove the traditional barriers to giving and provide a unique experience to the donor. An experience so compelling, it would forever change lives. A significant grant means transformation for the grant recipient as well.

Impact 100-Perry County has been organized with these same principles in mind, Perry County Women having an impact on the Perry County community.

Board members for Impact 100-Perry County gathered for a Ribbon Cutting at the Chamber of Commerce Office. Pictured from left to right are: Kadasha Ritter, Board member; Tracey Hagan, Secretary; Becky Chapman, President; Lorna Gibbar, Board member; Amy Hager, Treasurer; Not present for the Ribbon Cutting were Therese Unverferth, Vice-President; Kasey Riney, Board member and Deanna Kline, Board member.

In 2001, Wendy Steele brought her idea for an innovative pass-through foundation to some key women in her Cincinnati, Ohio community. With their support, she launched and led Impact 100 which brings transformational grants to the communities it serves across five focus areas: Culture, Education, Environment, Family and Health & Wellness.

By 2003, the national media had learned about this innovative approach and People Magazine featured the organization and its founder in their widely read publication. From there, the news spread and the Impact 100 model began to be replicated around the country. By the end of 2016, Impact 100 organizations in the United States will have given away more than $42 MILLION to people in need. And it is still growing...

The local Impact 100 organization will piggy back off of Perry County Community (PCCF). Due to PCCFs affiliation of Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), Impact 100-Perry County will be allowed to utilize this great resource to collect and hold funds. This is much easier than if the group had to do it on their own. The Perry County Board for Impact 100 is very excited about what this will do for Perry County. Watch for more information in the coming weeks about the kickoff with the founder Wendy Steele!